ATLANTA — In the continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B. Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant.

The Veterinary and Animal Care Teams first detected the pregnancy in November. Gorilla gestation is around 8 1/2 months, with a birth window expected between early May and mid-June of 2023. Shalia has experience as a mother; she has one prior offspring living at another organization. The teams will continue to perform prenatal ultrasounds as her pregnancy progresses.

