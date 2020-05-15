Mr. A. J. "Jay" Pittman, 91, passed away at Dawson Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center's Affinis Hospice on May 11, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Jordan E. Arline, III, will officiate.
Mr. Pittman leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Eula Mae Bryant Pittman of Dawson, Georgia; children, A.Z. "Zeke" (Iri Dean) Pittman of Dawson, Georgia, Patricia Pittman Walton of Marietta, Georgia, Johnnie Bell Pittman (Howard) Patterson of Dawson, Georgia, and A.J. Pittman of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Rubye Pittman Arline of Dawson, Georgia; brothers, John Edward Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, and Don Pittman of Americus, Georgia; sixteen grandchildren, Carolyn Perry, Christopher Morris, Angelia Waller, Derrick Jones, Natalynn Jones, Bernard Jones, Edwin Jones, Sandra Bowens, Felton Pittman, Rodney Pittman, Howard Patterson, Jr., Michael Patterson, Carissa Patterson, Jarrett Patterson, LaShonda Pittman, and Tessa Pittman; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; five great-greatgrandchildren; Quan Arline and Shyquandria Arline, who were his special live-in caregivers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All of the family loved him dearly and will forever miss him.
Albritten's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
