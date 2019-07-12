Mr. Aaron Williams, Jr., 73 of Camilla, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3:00PM at Greater Grace Church Of God In Christ, 205 South Westover Blvd where Apostle Stephen Stallworth is pastor. Pastor A. J. Neely will officiate. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, River Road in Camilla. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, July 12, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 4278 Sassafras Tea Road in Camilla.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
