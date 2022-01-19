Abner Kenneth Williams. Jr. (Ken Williams), 84, of Albany, Georgia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 14, 2022. His dapper cardigans, quiet demeanor, wise word- choice corrections, and comforting hugs will now grace those with him in heaven.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Kay Williams; sons Michael, David (Joel David), Jonathan, and Mark Williams; his brother Lavaughn Williams; as well as his 10 grandchildren. Ken was predeceased by his infant daughter, Melody Elease Williams, father Abner Kenneth Williams, Sr., and mother Lucile Williams.
Ken was born and raised his family in Albany, Georgia. Always a hard worker, he chose careers that would be of service to others. In his early career, he brightened many students' day by teaching high school band and chorus at Lee County High. Ken then transitioned into helping smaller county high school systems in various education specialties with the Regional Education Services Agency (RESA) where he retired in 1989. No one could slow Ken down as he then moved into private educational consulting for some of those same school systems helping win state grants to improve their education delivery and student success. He officially retired from consulting at the age of 80.
Ken's biggest joy was serving the Lord in the music ministry. A tremendously talented organist, he played for Porterfield Methodist Church for 33 years and at St. Paul's Episcopal Church for 14 years. He brought love and joy to many couple's weddings, church choir productions, and families' bereavement services. His talent for playing the multi-tier organs and piano amazed all who had the pleasure of enjoying his music.
Always serving others, Ken also gave his time (in his 70s) to drive those in need to church, to medical appointments, and took them grocery shopping- often paying out of his own pocket to help with expenses.
Services to remember this amazing man who offered so much to so many will be held in the sanctuary at Porterfield United Methodist Church on Monday, January 24th at 1:30 p.m. Visitation with the family will also be held in the sanctuary and start at 12:30 p.m.
In congruence with Ken's example to be in continual service to the Lord and of others, in lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate time or money to the Porterfield Music Ministry or a charity of your choice.
