Mr. Ace Hardy, Jr., a native of Albany, Georgia passed away at his residence in Windsor,Connecticut, Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born August 20, 1944 in Terrell County to the late Mr. Ace Hardy, Sr. and Mrs. Eula B. Hardy. Ace was a 1965 graduate of Monroe High School. He left Albany in 1968 and move to Hartford, Connecticut to pursue his career in the Computer Industry. Ace worked at CB&TBank as a Computer Analyst. Those who met him, never walked away sad, because he would always make people laugh. Ace was a true born jokester. He love to prank people.
While in Connecticut, Ace met the love of his life, Mary Perkins of Statesboro, Georgia. They were married and to this union they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Lysondra Hardy and Kimberly Hardy. Ace had two special friends he met while living in Connecticut at a Convalescent facility during rehab. Caroletta Cooper and Corrine Thurston a Facebook Pal. A special neighborhood friend, Alma Jean Davis, affectionately known as "MooMoo".
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Mary Perkins Hardy of Hartford, of Connecticut, two devoted daughters; Lysondra Hardy of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kimberly Hardy of Stonecrest, Georgia. Three granddaughters; Janee' Hardy of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jasmine Collins of Hartford, Connecticut and Jayla Hardy of Stonecrest, Georgia. Siblings; Patty Davis of Albany, Georgia, Ivery (Lynda) Hardy of Albany, Georgia, Willie Hardy and Sandra (Victor)Meadows of Albany, Georgia and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews abroad. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Riverside/Oakview Cemetery, 200 Cotton Ave, Albany, GA. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
