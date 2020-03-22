Agnes Bostwick McCorkle was born in Early County on November 28, 1932. She passed away at The Willson Hospice House Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a short illness.
Due to COVID 19, there will be a private entombment service held at the Crown Hill Mausoleum. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. There will be no formal viewing and visitation, however, anyone who wants to say "Good-Bye," is welcome to see her and sign the book at Mathews Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday.
Agnes owned and operated a dress shop, Aggie's Fashions, in the 1970's. After that she worked as a legal secretary for Sarah Hitchcock. She also volunteered at Palmyra Hospital for fifteen years as a Pink Lady. She was a loyal member of Avalon Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James McCorkle, two sons, Greg and Jimmy McCorkle, three brothers, Bill Bostwick, Leon Bostwick, Fred "Bubba" Bostwick, three sisters, Annie Laura Greene, May Adams, and Thelma Ledbetter.
Survivors include her daughter, Sue Creech, three grandchildren, Chad Creech (Jill), Ashley Butler (Chris), Greg McCorkle, Jr. (Shelby), great grandchildren, Chad Creech, Jr., Jackson Creech, Jennings Creech, Bryce Butler, Ben Butler, Brady McCorkle, Ella McCorkle, and two sisters, Mildred Holley and Dorothy Goodpasture.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721, or to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.