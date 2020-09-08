Agnes Collins Parker Jordan, 91, of Newton died Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at Mitchell Convalescent Center in Camilla.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12 at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. David Wolfe and Rev. Malcolm Parker will officiate.
Born December 31, 1928 in Newton, GA, Mrs. Jordan was the daughter of the late Jessie James Collins and Susie Irvin Collins. She was also preceded in death by her first husband & children's father, Adolph Parker, her husband, Earl C. Jordan, a son, Ray Parker, two sisters, Alverna Edwards and Annis Watson, and a brother, Hilton Collins. Mrs. Jordan was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church for 80 years. She worked as Baker County Tax Receiver for 25 years and also worked as a pharmacy assistant.
Survivors include two daughters, Ruth Baird (Coy) of Camilla and Fay Forrester (Joel) of Newton; one son, Warren Parker (Tammy) of Newton; seven grandchildren, Josh Parker (Kaleena), Justin Parker (Breena), Timothy Baird (Leah), Adam Baird, Joseph Parker (Ashley), Jordan Parker, Glendon Baird; eleven great grandchildren, Curtis Tyler Baird, Kailey Parker, Laney Baird, Luke Parker, Cypress Parker, James Baird, India Parker, Isla Parker, Hinesley Parker, Gracie Ritter, Georgia Ritter; her best friend, Dawn Hammill; and her special caregiver, Jenny Quisenberry.
Special thanks to Dr. Ramdial, Sherrill Barge, Mitchell County Nursing Home Staff, and Hospice of SWGA for the love and care given to "Granny".
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Agnes to Travelers Rest Cemetery Fund, Hospice of SWGA (Thomasville) or to a place of your choosing.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.