Agnes Moore Giles, born in Ravenswood, West Virginia to Mildred and Rodney "Pop" Moore, Agnes' life started out as anything but ordinary. She was born at home on top of a mountain, which was not uncommon in those days, but from that day forward she lived a hard and prosperous life. Her Dad liked to move around a lot and all in all, she lived in twenty-seven places ranging from WV to OH to FL to GA and back to FL.
Her first job was working at a soda fountain after school five days a week making fourteen dollars a week, and at sixteen, she drove a semi-truck hauling fruit up and down the highway for her Dad. In 1950, she met Thomas "Buck" W. Giles of Moultrie and after two dates and only two weeks of dating, they got married. They borrowed money from his Dad, moved back to GA and opened a grocery store in the Albany (Harlem area) in 1951. In the early fifties she opened another business beside the grocery store, a clothing store, and then went on to open a wig shop, under the encouragement of a close friend. It took a lot of convincing to open that wig shop, but when she sold out of all the wigs that were left to her on consignment in one day, she knew she was on to something good. They even opened a restaurant, a motel in Panama City and lots of other businesses along the way. Later, Agnes ventured into Real Estate where she bought and sold property and eventually started a rental company. She and Buck made a life for themselves in the Albany area, and eventually moved to Leesburg raising five kids: Vickie, Beau, Susan, Timmy and Joe.
Surrounded by family, Agnes passed away at home in Albany on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She is survived by her children Vickie Giles-Griffin, Beau Giles (Joy) and Susan Giles Tucker (Steve), her eight grandchildren, Kim Griffin, Mandi Stroud, Bubba Smith, Timmy Giles, Jr., Jennifer Giles, Tess Giles, Tali Canterbury and Nathan Giles, three great-grandchildren, Grayson Stroud, Michael Rhorer and Lennon Canterbury and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Leon Moore and Rodney Moore Jr.), spouse (Buck Giles), sons (Timmy and Joe Giles) and twin grandsons.
No funeral services will be held. Her remains will be cremated.
The family will receive guests at her residence in Albany, GA Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Agnes Moore Giles to St. Jude Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Pruitt Hospice, 708 16th. Ave., East, Cordele, GA, 31015
