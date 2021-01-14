Mrs. Agnes Sanderson Barfield, 92, of Tifton and formerly of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 18, 2021, at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany with Pastor Keith Smith officiating.
Born January 21, 1928, in Doerun, Mrs. Barfield was the daughter of the late Harvey and Gertrude McCarty Smith. She worked for over 35 years for Robert M. Drake Law Office and was a faithful member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church for over 60 years. More than anything she loved Jesus and her family. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and also loved animals especially dogs and cats.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barfield was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymon Sanderson; second husband, Andy Barfield; her son, Michael W. Sanderson; and brother, James E. Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly S. Wilbanks of Tifton; two grandchildren, Zackery A. Sanderson and Sarah E. Sanderson both of Leesburg; nieces, Delaine Roberts and her husband Dink of Norman Park and Ann Jones and her husband Walter of Doerun and two sister-in-law's, Bertie Watson of Albany and Beatrice Blackwell of Sylvester.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Barfield family.
