Aileen Connor, 76, of Albany, GA, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate.
Aileen was born August 03, 1943, in New Jersey, to the late Lawrence and Freda Connor. Her family moved to Albany in 1947 and she graduated from Albany High School in 1961. She earned a Master's degree from Georgia Southwestern in Health and Physical Education.
Aileen was an outstanding tennis player qualifying for the state tournament four years. Her senior year of high school she was a member of the state doubles championship team. She coached tennis at Westover high school for twenty seven years and during that time under her leadership Westover had twenty five winning seasons.
Aileen is survived by a brother Robert Connor (Judy) of WV, nephews Matthew Connor (Caroline) WV, Brian Connor (Jaimee) TN, Nathan Connor (Irene) MD, a niece Melissa Holley (Tom) GA, and a cousin Maureen Mayner (Jim) FL. .
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Mathews Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org)
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
