Albert Wayne Butler, 76, of Newton died Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born May 17, 1943 in Baker County, Mr. Butler was the son of the late Paul Butler and Irene Irvin Butler. He retired from the Federal State Inspection Service and was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Butler of Newton; one daughter, Paige Sheffield of Newton; two granddaughters, Heather Hawley of Newton and Summer Sheffield of Newton; two great grandchildren, Dawson Hawley and Lynley Hawley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Judy Ethridge, 3784 Travelers Rest Rd., Newton, GA 39870.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
