Albert Edwin Wheaton, Jr., 72, of Ball Ground, GA passed away October 25, 2020 at his residence. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Al was born in Elmira, NY on June 21, 1948 to Albert Edwin Wheaton, Sr. and Adella Mae Deewall Wheaton. At the age of five, Al moved with his family to Leesburg, GA where his family established a new dairy farm.
Al attended Lee County High School and graduated from the Georgia Military Academy in 1969.
Al grew up knowing the value of hard work and family connections. Al had an entrepreneurial spirit and loved working with clients. He was known for his easy smile, infectious laugh, and quick wit. Simply put, Al never met a stranger and was everyone's friend.
The core of Al's life was his family. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Although he answered to Al, and Baby Al/Owl, Pops was his favorite name by far. Al was the happiest when his children and grandchildren were around. Al delighted in, and was famous for, fixing big pancake breakfasts to spoil his children and grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Wheaton Butcher.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Deborah Wheaton, son Albert Edwin Wheaton, III of Yuma, AZ, son Michael Wheaton of Canton, GA, daughter Kayla Wheaton Jarrard and husband Roger of Ellijay, GA, son Chandler Wheaton and wife Sarah of Long Island, NY, son Chace Wheaton and wife Shannon of Norfolk, VA., grandchildren Holly Wheaton of Albany, GA, Adella Wheaton of Dahlonega, GA, Brooke Jarrard of St Simmons Island, GA, Rylee Wheaton of Sneads, FL, Isaac, Jubilee, and Auriela Wheaton of Long Island, NY and Kody Wheaton of Athens, TN. Al is also survived by his sister Patricia Wheaton Manning of Leesburg, GA, brother John Wheaton and wife Sheila of Leesburg, GA, sister Judy Wheaton of Riverview, FL, brother-in-law Bud Butcher of Senoia, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family request that friends of Al's always remember how precious and short life can be, and to never miss the opportunity to tell others how loved and treasured they are.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.