Albert Sidney "Bert" James, III, 71, of Albany, GA, died March 17, 2022 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Reynolds, GA. Rev. Johnny Rogers will officiate
Bert was born in Vidalia, GA on May 15, 1950 to the late Albert Sidney James, Jr and Nell Shuman James. He grew up in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School in1968 where he played baseball and was a member of the Band. Bert attended Georgia Southern College where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity (ATO), was the Sports Editor for the College Newspaper (The George Anne) and was the first Housing Chairman for the Inter Fraternity Council.
Bert returned to Albany, GA after College and while serving as Sales Manager of the family business (JESCO-James Equipment Supply Co), he graduated from Albany State College receiving an Accounting Degree. He was also employed with the Marine Corps Logistic Base in Albany and currently employed as a Project Manager with Clayton Homes. Bert was elected to the Albany City Commission from Ward 2 and served two terms. Bert was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM.
Survivors include his children, Missy (Ty) Solis of Albany, GA, April (Ason Sparks) James of Woodstock, GA and Albert Sidney (Sid) James, IV of Cumming, GA, his brother, Bob (Patty) James of Fayetteville, GA, his step-children, D.J. (Jenn) Green of Albany, GA and Alisha Kajzer of Elkhart, IN, the mother of his children and wife for twenty years, Peggy James Whitten of Albany, GA and his grandchildren, Brack, Briley and Bowen Solis, Dallin, Kellen and Lochlan Sparks and Grey and Jackson James.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Bert to Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, ETA ZETA Chapter, 120 Olympic Blvd., Statesboro, GA, 30458.
Minority business enterprises have accounted for more than half of the new businesses created in the U.S. over the last decade, creating 4.7 million jobs in the process. Still, nearly four out of five employer firms in the U.S. are owned by people identifying as non-Hispanic white, while onl… Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.