Bro. Albert Lee "Monkey" Thornton, 71, departed this life at Wilson Hospice House in Albany, Georgia, on August 22, 2019. His funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. Willie Pearman will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Bro. Thornton leaves to cherish his memory: two devoted nieces, Annice Thornton Coleman and Melissa Thornton Caldwell; six sisters, Annie Mae Jackson (Jimmy C.), Emily Montgomery (George), Rosa Ella Jones (Clevland), Lucillie Moses (Clarence), Susie Mitchell (Johnny) and Brenda Thornton; two brothers, Charlie Thornton and Freddy Lee Thornton (Maxine); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
