Alberta Wilson
Mrs. Alberta Wilson of Edison, GA, passed Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 1237 Pine Street, Edison, GA with Rev Eddie Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Church Cemetery, Arlington, GA. Her remains will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home.
COLLINS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
