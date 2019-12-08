Mr. Alford "Al" Leland Stanford, Jr., 86, of Albany, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday December 9, 2019 at the Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Grady Morey and Rev. Donnie Duncan will officiate.
Mr. Stanford was born on June 2, 1933 in Erie, PA., to the late Alford L. and Sara Marie Stanford, Sr. He had lived in Albany since 1975 and retired as an Air Traffic Controller after many years of service. Mr. Stanford was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sylvester and the American Legion post 335.
Survivors include his wife, Harriette Stanford of Albany; son, Charles "Danny" Stanford (Tara) of Columbus; step-children, Eddie Hanson (Martha) and Patrick Hanson all of Albany; grandchildren, Cole Stanford, Leland Stanford and Melissa Hanson.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sylvester. P.O. Box 309 Sylvester, Ga. 31791.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
