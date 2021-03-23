Alfred Brinson "Freddy" Askew, 61, of Lee County, GA, died March 23, 2021 at Phoebe North Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at Thundering Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Tom Baggett and Rev. Johnny White will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
Freddy was born in Marianna, FL on July 20, 1959 to Willis Askew and Lillie Vorice Nunnery. He moved with his family when he was in the 5th grade to Lee County, GA where he grew up and graduated from Lee County High School in 1977.
Freddy was an Electrician and was employed with R & L Engineering for over twenty years. He was also the former owner of Cravey's Bait &Tackle. He was a member of Thundering Springs Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Chairman of the Cemetery Committee and attended the Men's Sunday School Class. Freddy was also a member of the Sportsman Club and loved hunting, fishing and softball. He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Askew, his mother, Nadine Knight Askew and a brother, Leonard Askew.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Vicky J. Askew of Lee County, GA, his children, Karla (Shane) Taylor of Lee County, GA, Chad (Christian) Askew of Gallatin, TN, and Ashley (Stephen)Whitmer of Valdosta, GA, his mother, Lillie Vorice Nunnery of Ocala, FL, his siblings, Allen (Dottie) Askew, Carlton (Cindy) Israel, Tommy (Karen) Askew, Brenda (Johnny) White, Connie (Vernon) Walls, Tammy (Tony) Moree all of Lee County, GA, Mitchell (Donna) Askew of Ocala, FL and Ruthann Howell of Bainbridge, GA, a sister-in-law, Laurel Askew of Bronwood, GA, his grandchildren, Lindsay, Patrick, Kardyn, Loreli, Camual, Stella, TobiLyn, Walt and Addie and his adopted grandchildren, Kinsley & Kamrie Howell, March McCrary, Cooper Sheffield and Cosper Joiner.
The family will receive friends Friday at Mathews Funeral Home from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM. The family is also receiving friends at 124 Darian Dr.
Those desiring may make memorials to Thundering Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 190 Thundering Springs Road, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
