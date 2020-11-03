Judge Alfred Hadden, 67, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston will officiate.
