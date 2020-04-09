Reverend Alfred Starling, 65,departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. His graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Eastview Cemetery in Cuthbert, GA. Reverend Shirley Gilbert will officiate.
Rev. Starling leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 42 years, Annie D. Starling; his four children, Monica Starling of Fairburn, GA, Megan Starling of Cuthbert, GA, Al Starling of Pelham, GA, and Mario (Laqueisha) Starling of Fort Gaines, GA; a sister Constance (Charlie) Crowley; eight brothers Leonard Green, Jr., Willie Ed (Edna) Starling, Marvin (Mary) Starling, Felton (Lynn) Starling, Welton (Beatrice) Starling, Michael (Carolyn) Starling; Timothy (Eunice) Starling, and Reverend Freddie (Georgia) Starling; mother-in-law, Dora Gilbert; sister-in-law, Angela Gilbert; brothers-in-law,Darryl (Coletta) Gilbert and Jonathan (Janice) Gilbert; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.