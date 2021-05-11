Alice Faye Norris, 75, went home to be with the Lord at 4:00 AM, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Brunswick, GA. She had been suffering from an illness for the past 3 years and most recently, a heart attack.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery. Deacon Wayne Bearden will officiate.
She was born on March 16, 1946 in Sylvester, GA., to the late Hubert Olin and Clarice Champion Bearden and graduated from Worth County High School in 1964. She had resided in Sylvester, GA., most of her life having been employed by several local businesses where she worked as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Norris was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother, who's family always came first. Alice moved to Brunswick in 2001 to be near her mother and oldest daughter, Shonda. Alice remained active in the community, her church and taking care of her family until her illness. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughters, Shonda Betts (Jeff) and Holly Reese (Stacy); grandchildren, Logan Betts, Tyler Pierce, Harrison Betts, Jack Oliver Betts, Kennedy Pierce and Barrett Reese; brothers, Wayne Bearden and Harold Bearden.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525. Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
