The memorial service for the late "Lallie" Benkoski of Albany, who departed this life on 16 January 2021 at Pruitt Healthcare, Sylvester, Georgia, will be held on 20 January 2021 at 2:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Albany, Rev. "Biff" Coker officiating.
"Lallie" was born 24 January 1926 in Thomson, Georgia to the late Obedience "Obie" Rogers Dozier and Alice Louise Brinkley Dozier. Alice Elizabeth Dozier is her given name but has been called "Lallie" all her life by Friends and Family. She was preceded in death by husbands, Frank L. Jones, Jr. and Stanley J. Benkoski and daughter, Elizabeth Ledell Jones Murphy. Lallie graduated from Girls High School, Atlanta, GA. in 1944 and attended Georgia Evening College, Atlanta, GA. (now Georgia State University) for two years. She received her BBA in Business Administration from Albany State University in 1983. She then studied at the University of Salamanca, oldest University in Spain, with the International Intercultural Studies Program. Dr. Elena Odio and her husband Arnold were the leaders of this program and led the group on a two week tour of Southern Spain to learn the culture of Spain.
In 1951 Lallie assisted her husband, Frank Jones, in building the Albany, Georgia State Farm Insurance Agency.
Lallie was member of: Shiloh United Methodist Church, Winfield Community, Columbia County, GA; Ormewood Presbyterian Church, Atlanta; Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, Atlanta; First Presbyterian Church, Albany; and in September of 1955 moved with 174 other members from First Presbyterian as charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Albany.
In 1968 she became a member of Commodore Richard Dale Chapter, DAR.. In 2018 she was awarded her 50 year membership pin and certificate. In 1955 Lallie became a member of the Albany Junior Woman's Club. She rose to the office of president of the Albany Junior Woman's Club 1966 Then in 1967 she became a member of the Albany Woman's Club.
Lallie is a Charter member of Friendship Force International, Albany, GA Club. She was involved in exchanges from Russia and New Zealand. Lallie was involved in exchanges with Germany, Japan, and Brazil where she lived in private homes and enjoyed meeting the people and learning more about their culture.
Lallie has enjoyed The Travel Club where she traveled to Alaska and many other places with this group of special friends. Lallie volunteered at Brasstown Bald Visitors Center near Blairsville, GA. In summers of 1984 and 1988. She also volunteered at YMCA Camp of the Rockies.
Lallie visited England seven times. One time she attended the International Brinkley Family Reunion. She has traveled extensively in every state of the union and many countries.
Genealogy has been her hobby since 1967. She has formed seven family associations and attended reunions often. She has made many presentations at the various family reunions she attended over the years. She would especially enjoy presenting the program, "Family Heirlooms".
Among those who will miss her and her family stories are: Son, Stan Jones and wife Margie of Lake Blackshear, grandson Mason Dozier Jones of Atlanta, GA., grandson Christopher (Ian) and Victor Murphy of Cary NC, great grand children Margaret "Maggie" Murphy and Porter Murphy of Cary NC , nephew Robert Anderson "Ande" Murphey of St. Petersburg, FL, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins by the dozens and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church 2126 W. Edgewater Drive Albany, Ga. 31707 or Shiloh United Methodist Church 5970 Cobbham Road Appling, Ga. 30802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.