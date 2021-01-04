Mrs. Alisa Prosser, 60, of Poulan, died on Monday, January 5, 2021 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday January 8, 2021 at Banks Funeral Home, interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Cooper will officiate.
Mrs. Prosser was born on April 2, 1960 in Bainbridge GA to the late Marvin Earl and Mary Ellen Smith Alday. She had lived in Worth County since 1997 having moved here from Albany. Mrs. Prosser was a Para Professional with the Worth County Board of Education. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts but most importantly spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Prosser was a member of the Northside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Prosser of Poulan GA; sons, Matt Prosser (Nicole) of Kingsland GA, Chris Prosser of Poulan; grandchildren, Ethan Prosser, Annalynne Prosser and Lincoln Prosser; sisters, Donna Wynne of Hayes VA, Stacey Carr of Elizabeth City NC, Pam Phelps of Hayes VA and Patricia Christmas of Albany GA; brother, Dwayne Alday of Stark FL.
In addition to his parents, Mrs. Prosser was preceded in death by a sister Karen Simpson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday January 7, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Banks Funeral Home.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.