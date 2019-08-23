Ms. Alissa Rivers, 41 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Minister Roosevelt Rivers will officiate. Interment will follow in the Jordan Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 938 Oakland Road, Leesburg, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Rivers mother, Marjorie Rivers, 2128 West Gordon Avenue Apt. 14.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 435-4813
