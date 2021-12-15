...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Allen Woodrow Ginder, Jr. was born on October 27, 1943 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Colonel Allen W. Ginder, Sr. and Ruth Paulsen Ginder. He passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in his home (Albany, Georgia) surrounded by his beloved children at the age of 78. Allen loved spending precious time with his family; something he was committed to throughout his valiant fight against cancer, diagnosed in May of this year.
He graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in marketing and retired from IBM, and again from Dynamics Group, Inc., just this month.
He is survived by his three children Allen W. Ginder, III (Allison Miller Ginder), Adair Ginder Grinsted (Jonathan Michael Grinsted), and Allison Anne Ginder. His beautiful grandchildren are Hayden Grace Ginder, John Allen Thomas Ginder, Adair Ruth Grinsted, and Katherine Adair Ginder. Allen is further survived by his brother, Lawrence Ginder and his family, as well as the Shedd family.
Memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 18th at 1 p.m.
