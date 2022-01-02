Mrs. Alline Morgan Giddens Taylor, 91, of Worth County, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with her family sharing about her beautiful life. Following the service, Mrs. Taylor will be laid to rest in the Sweetwater Cemetery, in Pearson, at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Sam Thompson officiating.
Born September 1, 1930, in Pearson, Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late George and Lucy Mercer Morgan. She worked as a nurse for many years and devoted her life to serving and giving to others. She loved making dot pictures, and baking. Most of all she loved Jesus and was a faithful member of The Church of God for many years and was currently attending Landmark Church of God, in Sylvester. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her first husband, John Henry Giddens and second husband, Elmer C. "Bobby" Taylor; son, Ronnie Giddens; sisters, Evelyn "Jane" Giddens, and Euris Anthony; and brother, Aubrey Morgan.
Survivors include her children, Jerrie Berry and Reuben of Worth County, Donnie Giddens and Vicki of Pearson, and Larry Giddens and Belinda of Buford; step-daughter, Shawn Wynn; sister, Eva Dell Musgrove of Axson; grandchildren, Joe, Charles, Kyle, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Abigail, Parker, Taylor, and James.
To plant a tree in memory of Alline Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
