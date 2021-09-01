Allison "Lee" Hayes Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allison "Lee" HayesAlbany, GAAllison "Lee" Hayes of Albany, GA died 8/25/2021 in Albany, GA, Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Allison Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albany Ga Lee Allison Hayesalbany Funeral Home Arrangement Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News Russian cosmonauts conduct first of 11 spacewalks for new space station module ASK AMY: Parents ponder COVID risk to their kids ISIS supporter shot dead by New Zealand police after shoppers stabbed in 'terrorist attack' Yoshihide Suga to step down after less than a year as Japan's Prime Minister » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage GARAGE SALE @ GARAGE SALE @ 3814 Gateway in Doublegate, Sat. 7am-until.… Garage Multi-Family Sale Sat. 09/04, 8:30a-?, 611 Chippington Court, Albany, Everything Multi-Family Sale Sat. 09/04, 8:30a-?, 611 Chippington Co… Garage Yard Sale at 295 Flowing Well Road Leesburg. Sept. 4th Yard Sale at 295 Flowing Well Road Leesburg. Sept. 4th Sa… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesHurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flowCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesDougherty schools' COVID rate low; Lee schools revert to at-home learning15-year-old succumbs to wounds; two teens charged with murderPREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dougherty, Lee County roll to victoriesPhoebe's COVID numbers lower partially because of deathsCOVID death toll mounts at Phoebe facilitiesNurse in North Georgia walks out of hospital amid overwhelming COVID-19 unitSouthwest Georgia pioneer in women's health John Inman Jr. diesRental assistance funds vital after Supreme Court ruling on eviction ban Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland BrownsPHOTOS: Albany State University's inaugural Fall Fan FestPHOTOS: Dougherty County vs. Kendrick High School FootballPHOTOS: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast with direct hit3-ingredient recipes you can make right nowBarack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 3035% of people worked from home during the COVID-19—here’s what it means for real estatePHOTOS: Georgia vs. Georgia State Women's SoccerPHOTOS: Steve Earle performs at Sweetland Amphitheater in LaGrange Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Thank You!! View more Millie said: I bet Nancy Pelosi was something before electricity. View more greybeige said: Please stop automatically putting squawks in from That Same Person every d*** day! View more >> More recent comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.