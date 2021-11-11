...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the western Florida
panhandle and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
Allison "Lee" Hayes, died Wednesday August 25, 2021 at his home due to complications from COVID-19. A memorial service will be held November 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the memorial garden at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Keith Ivey will officiate
Lee grew up in Albany, Georgia, attended Albany High School and Deerfield-Windsor Academy, and graduated from the University of Georgia. He obtained a law degree from Mercer University where he met and married Nicole Lang (Nicole Ranew). Lee and Nicole have two terrific children, Ally and Collins, of which they have always been so proud. He was also a loud and fierce fan of the Georgia BULLDAWGS and was devoted to caring for his mother, Judy. He is preceded in death by his father, John Harry Hayes.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Collins Hayes of Albany, GA, his daughter Allyson Nicole Hayes of Sandy Springs, GA, son Collins Lang Hayes of Albany, GA, his sister Leslie Hayes Hartog of Windermere, FL, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Hemophilia of Georgia 8607 Roberts Drive, Suite 150 Sandy Springs, GA 30350. (www.hog.org).
