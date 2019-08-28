Allison Lee McInvale, 58, of Albany, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Jennifer Sherling will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service beginning at 1 PM until the funeral hour.
Lee was born in Tampa, and lived in Albany most of his life. He was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. He graduated from Westover High School in 1978. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Betty Taylor McInvale, and his brother Bob "Big Bob" McInvale.
Lee is survived by his sister: Jane Massaro, Albany; niece: Brittany Bryant (Harrison), Thomasville, GA; 2 nephews: Cole McInvale, Athens, GA, Paul Massaro (Kristen), Lake Butler, FL; 2 great nephews: Wade Massaro and Wyatt Massaro.
