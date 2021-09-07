Alma Frances Williams Oliver was born February 3, 1938, in La Grange, Ga. She was an only child but grew up among many cousins that she loved dearly. She would want them to know how much they meant to her. She graduated from La Grange High School and went on to attend West Georgia College. She worked in Atlanta as a bank teller where she met her one true love, Doug. They were married for 55 years before his passing in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Sarah Williams, and her husband, Doug Oliver. She was a faithful member of Porterfield UMC, and the Key Sunday School Class, for nearly sixty years and had served in many capacities over the years.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Laurie) Oliver, of Macon, and her daughter, Kellie Oliver of Dublin, Ga. Her two grandsons, Jansen and Loren Oliver were the light of her life. She loved her children and grandsons beyond measure. They will miss her tremendously.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, from 3:00 - 5:00pm at Kimbrell-Stern in Albany. Graveside services will be Saturday, September 11, at 11:00am, at Chipley Cemetery in Pine Mountain, Ga.
