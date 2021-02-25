MOULTRIE, GA.- Alma Grubbs Williams, 80, of Moultrie, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Assisting Living in Moultrie, GA.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Cobb Funeral Chapel in Moultrie with the Rev. Stephen Grantham officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens in Moultrie. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended.
Casketbearers will be Bo Williams, Jim Agee and Noah Agee.
Born October 30, 1940 in Albany, GA and growing up in Sylvester, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Grubbs and Kate Johnston Grubbs. Mrs. Williams was a retired schoolteacher who taught in Albany and later was a preschool teacher and member at First United Methodist Church. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Valdosta State University. She was a kind, loving and patient mother, who was dearly loved my many. She loved her family, friends and animals and enjoyed gardening and working outside.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carey Broughton Williams, Jr.; her beloved dog, Rachel.
Survivors include her children, Cathy Williams Agee and husband Jim of Hendersonville, TN, Bo Williams of Moultrie, GA; grandchildren, Noah Agee and Kate Agee; several very special cousins and other family members.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
