Alma W. "Teddie" Lee, 85, of Albany, GA, died January 26, 2021 at her residence. A private graveside funeral service for family will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Billy Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Entombment will follow at the Crown Hill Mausoleum.
A native and lifelong resident of Albany, Teddie was born at what is now Nilo Plantation on September 30, 1935 to Homer and Myrtle Ellis. She was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Gillionville Hardware and her son's veterinary clinics, Gillionville Animal Hospital and Oakland Veterinary Hospital. Teddie volunteered with Albany Community Hospice and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald E. Lee.
Teddie was an avid genealogist, and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Jamestowne Society, the Old Antarctic Explorers Association, and the National Society of Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims. She also loved travel with family and friends, including many destinations from coast to coast, cruises, and trips to Ireland and China
Survivors include her three children, James C. Lee (Bobbie Jo), Dwight T. Lee, and Donald W. Lee (Tracy), all of Albany, GA; five grandchildren, Jamie Lee Stalvey (James) of Lee County, GA, Donald Prescott Lee of Albany, GA, Aaron Griffin Lee (Yasmina) of Prévessin-Moens, France, Zachary Anders Lee of Greenville, SC, and Olivia B. Lee of Atlanta, GA; four great-grandchildren, Lilee Jasmine Atkins (Kaleb), Deven Wayne Peek, Nicholas Ford Stalvey, and Alexandre Lee; one great-great granddaughter, Kaylee Rose Atkins; and eight siblings, Wanslea Volskay of Vero Beach, FL, Delura Traywick of Marshville, NC, Amy Floresca of Albany, GA. Dawn Apperson of Albany, GA, Barbara Roberts (James) of Pocatello, ID, H.L. Ellis (Polly) of Brownville, MA, Michael Ellis of Fitzgerald, GA, and Andy Ellis (Pam) of Tifton, GA.
Mrs. Lee will lie in state on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home for family and friends to visit.
Those desiring may make contributions to Phoebe Hospice. 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707 or First Free Will Baptist Church 420 N. Westover Blvd, Albany, GA 31707
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
