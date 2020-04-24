Alma Earle Moore (Dixon), 93 of Warwick, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Suber Alvin Moore. Due to the government regulations a private graveside service only will be held. She was born in Warwick and was christened as a baby in the Warwick United Methodist Church where she has worshiped all these years. Alma was the daughter of the late James Pless Dixon and Alma Irene Wood Dixon. She was a teacher (RET)and taught home economics for several years. Before her retirement she taught Elementary Education at J.S. Pate Elementary School in Cordele, GA. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and made a lot of the family's clothes. Alma is survived by her daughter and her husband, Alicia and Warren Ritter of Fitzgerald and a son Dr. Carl A. Moore and his wife, Nancy of Lynchburg, VA; five grandchildren, Davis Moore, Dixon Moore, Ashton Moore, Amy Teston and her husband Ray, and Michael Hughes and his wife, Emily; and four great-grandchildren, Landon Teston, Beau Teston, Sam Hughes and Sawyer Hughes. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Rainey Family Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Cordele, GA 31015
(229) 273-2231
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.