Albany, GA
Alma Luvenia Reese (Varnadore)
Mrs. Alma Luvenia Reese of Albany, Georgia, entered into the arms of God Our Father, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Rehabilitation Center of South Georgia in Tifton, Georgia. Services Honoring The Memory of Mrs. Reese will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Bethel AME Church 217 South Washington Street, Albany, Georgia, Rev Michael Ephraim, Sr., Pastor. Rev. Claude R. James as Officiant and Eulogist. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
