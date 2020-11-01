Mrs. Alma Shiver, 84, of Americus and formerly of Albany, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Floral Memory Gardens. The family will greet with friends following the service.
Born January 28, 1936, in Moultrie, Mrs. Shiver was the daughter of the late Wallace Southwell and Viola Studstill Cameron. She attended college at Valdosta State and later went to work as a bookkeeper. Mrs. Shiver was a longtime member of Porterfield United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Above all, she enjoyed visiting with family and friends. A beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by all.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ike S. Shiver.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Mike Shiver and his wife Missy of Leesburg, GA, Stan Shiver of Palm Desert, CA, and Robin Widmann and her husband Pete of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Natalie Shiver, Ally Widmann, and Taylor Widmann; brother, James Southwell and his wife Debbie ; sister, Louise Sellers; and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Magnolia Manor of Americus in honor of Mrs. Shiver.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Shiver family.
