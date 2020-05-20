Mr. Almer Clay, Jr., 71, went to rest on Friday, April 17, 2020. His graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, GA. Reverend Willard O. Weston, Sr. officiated.
Mr. Clay leaves to cherish his precious memories, a loving wife, Joanne Anderson Clay; six caring children, Almerques, Lionell, Cornell, Monica, Tamatha, and Debra; eight grandchildren, Jyreil, Nyasia, Aliana, William, Aaliyah, Jeremiah, Christopher, and Madison; three sisters, Marie Loud, Anne Clark, and Laura Legette; one aunt, Marie Johnson; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Clay and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
