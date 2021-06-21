Alvin R. "Mac" McDonald, 86, of Lee County died, Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Willson Hospice House.
His funeral service will be Friday, June 25, 2021 11 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
A native of Albany, Mr. McDonald was retired from MCLB. He was an Air Force veteran and a member of First Baptist Church of Albany. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed all types of hunting and playing golf and was an avid wood worker.
Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his wife Myrtice McDonald.
Survivors include his son Michael David McDonald (Becky), Leesburg, daughter, Sylvia Kay McDonald, Albany, grandsons, Michael Justin McDonald, Johnathan Derek McDonald, great grandsons, Ethan Cade McDonald and Camden Michael McDonald.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to First Baptist Church of Albany 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.
