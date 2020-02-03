Alvine Lamar Kirkland
Lamar Kirkland, 66, of Camilla, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mitchell County Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Pinecliff Baptist Church with interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Born January 24, 1954, Mr. Kirkland was the son of the late Alvin Leaman Kirkland and Rosa Lee Mulford Kirkland. He was a service technician for Hobart Service and member of Pinecliff Baptist Church. Mr. Kirkland was preceded in death by a sister, Latrelle Laney and a brother, Larry Kirkland.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah P. Kirkland of Camilla; sons, Travis Kirkland (Tasha) of Pelham, Eric Kirkland of Pelham, Mitch Williamson (Lisa) of Camilla; daughter, Sunshine Williamson of Thomasville; sister, LaShelle Treanor of Pelham; brothers, Billy Kirkland (Sally) of Sanibel, FL; six grandchildren, Zack Kirkland, Nick Kirkland, Abby Kirkland, Ben Williamson, Thomas Williamson, and Charley Williamson.
Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to Pinecliff Baptist Church. 8193 Pinecliff Road, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
