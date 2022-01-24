Alynda McCorkle Forrester passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. Born October 26, 1942 to the late James Greene McCorkle and Sallie Bishop McCorkle in Reno, GA. Alynda loved playing the piano and singing in the church choir. She is survived by her husband J. Paul Forrester of Cairo, GA; Children Jeffrey Horton (Kathy) of Montgomery, AL, Scott Horton (Debra) of Albany, GA and Maria Horton Sloane of Montgomery, AL.; step children Brian Forrester (Shelby) of Tampa, FL and Melissa Larsen of Rochester Hills, Michigan; grandchildren Burt Horton (Laura), Jane Claire Carter (Brent), Ashlee James (Colby), Caleb Horton (Ashleigh), Lindsey Kotter (Jake), Noah Horton, Hensley Horton Sloane, Jackson Forrester, Lucas Forrester and Sophie Larsen; great grandchildren Evelyn Carter, Hamilton Carter, Tripp Horton, Mason Horton, Caleigh Maebelle Horton, Scarlett Kay Kotter and sister Jane McCorkle Nelson of Dothan, AL. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Doris Gainey, Joyce McCorkle Ott, William "Billy" McCorkle, Ronald "Woody" McCorkle and Gerald "Jerry" McCorkle. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.st.jude.org/donate or Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes Attention: Development Division, 3000 Hwy 42 N. McDonough, GA 30253. The family will be holding a private service.

To plant a tree in memory of Alynda Forrester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

