Kingsville, TX
Amparo Schwind
On April 7, 2020, Maria Amparo Jimenez Schwind, "Pat", left her earthly body to gain her wings in Heaven. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Driscoll, Texas to her mother, Julia Galvan Jimenez, and father, Emilio Jimenez, Sr.
When you think of Amparo Schwind, your memory will likely fade to her kitchen. The sweet aroma of any of her famous dishes would fill the house as she would lovingly stir pots and flip tortillas, almost as a dance that you couldn't help but watch and admire. Your memories would then guide you to her table and chair where she would pull out her cigarette, take a long drag, and reminisce about her mother and siblings or about raising her children. Family was everything to Amparo, and you could hear the love in her voice every time she spoke any of their names. Her sons were her heart, her girls were her soul, and her grandchildren were her breath.
She married James Schwind on July 27, 1967, where they travelled with the military throughout the United States, but Texas would always be home to her. Amparo was a faithful servant to God, praising Him daily in all that she did. Her morning worships alone with Him and her coffee were what she looked most forward to daily. She witnessed to everyone she met and grew a new church family at Church of the Epiphany in Kingsville, where she was a member of Daughters of the King, all of which she cherished.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Emilio, her sisters, Susie Stepping and Tina Clark, brothers, Lupe Jimenez, and Ricky Jimenez, grandson, Michael Ty Sistrunk, and granddaughter, Araceli Renee Puente.
She is survived by her husband James C. Schwind, of 52 years, her children: Marylynn Salazar Trevino (Gilbert), Robert J. Salazar, Sr. (Linda), Julie Salazar, Kathy Schwind Sistrunk (Michael), James A. Schwind (Rose), siblings: Elsa Varela, Ofelia Weston, Elvia Jimenez, Emilio Jimenez, Jr., Manuel Jimenez, Sr., Rolando Perez, Maria Carmona, Juan Jimenez, Ernesto Jimenez, Lupita Jimenez, Margie Aguayo . She had 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held for the public at Turcotte Piper Mortuary on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitation will be held on a rotation of no more than 10 people in the chapel at one time. Funeral services will be attended by immediate family only on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary. Turcotte-Piper Mortuary will be going live on our Facebook page during the services please join us at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on Facebook. Interment will be held at Santa Gertrudis Cemetery, and they will only allow 10 people at the tent site area. Others will have to park their vehicles on the road adjacent to the graveside. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that any monetary donations be made to The Church of Epiphany in her memory.
"Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Don't let your heart be troubled or fearful." John 14:27
Services are entrusted with Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
