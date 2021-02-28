Mrs. Amy Slappey Strenth, 50 of Sylvester, died on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 :00 AM on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Sylvester, interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Donnie Duncan will officiate.
Mrs. Strenth was born on December 10, 1970 in Sylvester, GA. She had lived in Worth County all of her life. She was a graduate of Rollins College where she played basketball and later graduated from Darton College. Mrs. Strenth was the Tiftarea Academy Girl's basketball coach having been named the 2021 Region 3-AAA Girl's basketball coach of the year. She enjoyed basketball and going to the beach, but most importantly spending time with her friends and family, especially her children. Mrs. Strenth attended First Baptist Church of Sylvester.
Survivors include her husband, Dwayne Strenth of Sylvester; daughters, Morgan Strenth, Macy Strenth, Carlie Strenth and Ali Strenth all of Sylvester; mother, Judy Slappey of Poulan; sister, Julie Muliford of Leesburg; niece, Makenzie Muliford; nephew, Kade Muliford; father and mother in-law, Allen and Gail Strenth of Sylvester.
Mrs. Strenth was preceded in death by her father, David Lamar Slappey and a brother, David Allen Slappey.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
