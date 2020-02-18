Albany, GA
Ananias Hilson
Mr. Ananias Hilson of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Palmyra Pruitt Healthcare in Albany, Georgia. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
