The journey of life for Andrew Jackson, Sr. began on December 2, 1939, in Worth County, Georgia. He was the beloved son of the late Rushie Bell Jackson Polite.
He received his early childhood and secondary education in the Worth and Dougherty County School Systems, graduating from Monroe High School in the class of 1961. School is where he developed a passion for reading, photography, and sports. Throughout high school, he was actively involved in numerous student organizations, activities, and sporting events. Andrew was an exceptionally talented and perceptive young man who developed a passion for cooking and food service during his early school years. He valued education and took advantage of every opportunity to learn and grow. He continued his quest for knowledge at Albany Area Vocational-Technical School where he received several certificates in food service.
Andrew was raised in a Christian home where he was taught the Word of God and the importance of living a life of integrity, strong character, and loving kindness. At an early age, he heeded the call of Christ and united with the Greater Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Through the years, he was a faithful member and devoted himself to unparalleled commitment and service on the #2 Usher Board and the Hospitality Committee until his health declined. His faith and trust in God guided his life and allowed him to be an example for family, friends, church family, and all who came in contact with him.
He was united in holy matrimony to his life-long mate, Cora Carr. They shared a love that was strong and a devotion to one another that was unshakeable. For 58 years, Andrew proved to be a strong tower and true anchor to his wife. Their union was blessed with two children who were taught to love God, to love one another, and to be respectful. As a husband and father, he ate not the bread of idleness and always sacrificed his needs for the good of his family.
Andrew's great love and passion for baking, exploring, and creating great food led him to his true calling and life-long career. His culinary journey began at the Royal Supermarket Bakery on East Broad Avenue and later carried over to Rucker's Bakery in Downtown Albany. In later years, he transitioned to a 25-year career at Albany State College where he used food to make faculty, staff, and students happy while working in multiple capacities, including Director of Food Service. He supported the National Youth Sports Program (NYSP) while director by providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to local youth during summer break. Andrew had a burning desire to further showcase his abilities and skills and, subsequently, launched the acclaimed "Jackson Catering Service" which remained in the forefront of culinary trends in the Southwest Georgia area. Through the years, he cooked with instinct and created flavors that would go "POW" in your mouth. His attention to detail, work ethics, and expertise in the field were second to none. He was a true "master" of his trade and his personality mirrored his cooking-bold, inventive, and always memorable. His career was defined by his hard work, high expectations, and unquestionable integrity.
While Andrew never sought to make a name for himself, his remarkable reputation ensured that he was always recognized and respected wherever he went. Just as his community supported him, he also supported the community. Never forgetting his humble beginnings, he gave a helping hand to many aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs. He was not interested in fame or fortune, he was interested in making a difference. Andrew supported numerous community, civic, and church functions and activities, including the local NAACP MLK Freedom Breakfast and the Slater H. King Senior Center celebrations. Over the years, he was awarded multiple Partners of Excellence Awards by the Albany Chamber of Commerce. He has left a lasting impact on those he encountered and will long be remembered for his humility, perseverance, and kindness.
As it was appointed unto men once to die, Andrew kept his appointment on August 22, 2020, at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Cherished memories will forever remain with his devoted wife, Cora Carr Jackson of Albany, Georgia; his loving children, Andrew (Brenda) Jackson, Jr. and Jeanell (John) Muckle of Bethlehem, Georgia; one sister, Angela Sutton of Albany, Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Annice Lavant, Doris Carr, and Rosa Watts of Albany, Georgia; three grandchildren, Letexias Muckle of Bethlehem, Georgia, Amanda Muckle of Conyers, Georgia, and Lonia Muckle of Bethlehem, Georgia; one aunt, Bessie Jackson of Albany, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, blood relatives, fictive kin, and friends.
Graveside Homegoing Services was conducted, yesterday, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Pastor Lorenzo L. Heard officiated.
