Andrew Holden Powell, 29, of Tifton passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, in Worth County. His funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Union Church in Eldorado with Pastor Todd Garner, Pastor Rev. Stanton Moore and Pastor Paul Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Union Church in Eldorado.
Trey Walker, Brandon Powell, Shane Powell, Lyn Powell, Adam Simmons, John Sims IV, Darrell Powell, Scott McMahan, Greg Hall and Tom Thomas Jr. will serve as pallbearers.
Born September 19, 1992, Mr. Powell was the son of Lynwood Powell and Shari McMahan Powell. He worked in IT at Virtual Guru in Tifton. He was a member of the local church at Union, Young Life, and Burn Culture.
Mr. Powell is survived by his wife, Evelyn Faith Powell; his parents; two brothers; one sister; and one sister-in-law, as well as a large, loving, extended family.
Memorial gifts may be made in Andrew Powell's name to Burn Culture Church or Young Life Tifton online.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Powell family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.