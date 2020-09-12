Angela Bernice Anderson, 56, of Coldwater, MS formerly of Albany, GA died September 8, 2020 at her residence. Family and friend's visitation will be held Wednesday evening Sept. 18th, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 17th at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Social distancing and mask will be required.
Angela was born in Albany, GA on December 13, 1963 to the late Thomas Max Anderson and Julia Flick Anderson. She grew up in Albany and graduated from Dougherty High School. Angela began her early career working in general construction and during her later years of employment, graduated to the status of Master Cabinet Maker. Her last and most loved employment was with Dennis Baggett at Baggett's Custom Cabinets. She often commented that Dennis and Debbie always made her feel like a part of the family. She loved her work and had an eye for detail that made her sought out for her great technical skills. Angela was a loyal and true friend to many. She loved to help and care of others in any way possible. Devoted to her family, you could always find her willing and able to help with a kind and caring touch. Angie was preceded in death by her life partner Diana "Dee" Odell in 2002.Survivors include her sisters, Jennie Anderson of Hernando, MS and Wanda (Carlos) Salter of Albany, GA, nephew, Joe (Susie) Carroll of Albany GA, niece, Melissa (Matthew) Wickman of Denver CO, a great-niece, Everleigh Caroll, two great-nephews, Leif Wickman and Salter Wickman and her cousins, Stephanie Parker Clemons and Cheryl Parker Honek of Albany GA, Sharron Cox of Ozark, AL and Mark Anderson of Daytona, Fl.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Angela to The American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
