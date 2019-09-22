Angela Mercer

Angela Waite Mercer, born in Albany, Georgia on March 5, 1957, passed away and joined her eternal home in Heaven on September 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Mrs. Mercer, a LPN, was a graduate of Albany Technical College and a resident of Leesburg, Georgia when she passed.
Mrs. Mercer is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Thomas Macomber (1999) and her mother, Miriam Waite Macomber on March 11, 2019.
She is survived by her two sons, Daniel Franklin Mercer and Jacob Alexander Mercer, both of Leesburg, Georgia, and her two brothers and their wives, Robert and Sherry Macomber (Leesburg, Georgia) and Jim and Jane Macomber (Murfreesboro, Tennessee).
Mrs. Mercer was an active and dedicated member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia. She devoted much of her time and energy as a loving caregiver to her mother until her mother passed away in March of this past year. All that knew Angie knew that through her sickness, she had much courage and hope and always put her faith in the Lord.
Families will be receiving friends at the home of Melissa Mercer on 126 Heather Lane, Leesburg Ga. Visitation will be held at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors on Monday, September 23rd from 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at First Free Will Baptist Church in Albany on Tuesday, September 24 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations to be made to First Free Will Baptist, 420 N. Westover Blvd., Albany, Georgia 31707.
