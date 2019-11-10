Angela Ovens
Albany, GA
Angela Ovens (Tullett)
Angela Ovens was born in Sussex, England. She spent two years in Vietnam in the late 1960's working through the British Embassy supporting the Allied Forces. Much of her work involved drafting the South Vietnamese Constitution. Her greatest joys in life were raising her daughters and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Ovens was an avid supporter of humane treatment of animals.
At the request of the deceased, she was cremated and a small memorial with family and close friends was held at Kimbrell-Stern funeral home on Friday, November 8th.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn. She is survived by her husband of 37 1/2 years Donald Ovens, daughter JoAnn (Griffin) Kuykendall and her husband Aaron, two grandchildren Ainsley and Avery Grace and sister Julia Lawson, her husband John in England, nephew Stuart and niece Karen in England.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
The Humane Society of the United States
Dept HACDQ100904001
1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450
Washington, DC 20037
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152

