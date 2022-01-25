Angela R. Finney Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela R. FinneyTallahassee, FLAngela R. Finney, 61, of Tallahassee, FL died 1/24/2022 in Talahassee, FL, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Angela Finney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fl Tallahassee Angela R. Finneytallahassee Angela R. Finney Talahassee Arrangement Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News A California student has been disciplined after making racist comments at a high school basketball game, school district says A Bronx man faces more than 300 gun-related charges for allegedly selling weapons to an undercover officer Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of their deaths A Philadelphia officer was dragged 5 blocks by a vehicle during a traffic stop, police say » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Home 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/mo., $1200 Bedrooms: 1 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/m… Job Heavy Equipment and Truck Mechanic Needed Great Pay with benefits. Heavy Equipment and Truck Mechanic Needed Great Pay with … Community “Emanuel Estates” Brother Sam Shepard Pate, Jr. 229-347-9854 P.O. Box “Emanuel Estates” Brother Sam Shepard Pate, Jr. 229-347-9… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesGeorgia corrections prepares to spend $600 million to replace older prisonsSubadan's tenure at Douglas County lasts eight monthsEddie Mildred GloverColumbus Army veteran Jeremy Hunt declares for U.S. House District 2Dougherty commissioners deny rezoning request after hearing from residentsGeorgia state investigators probe fatal shooting by off-duty deputyAlbany State University faculty member to appear on 'Jeopardy!'Robert Vernon GloverMacon-Bibb County, Georgia is among the worst cities in the country for auto theftSuspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning home Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottagePHOTOS: Let the games begin: Albany offering weekly checkers and chess playON THE MARKET: 4 bedroom Lee County home features bonus room, in-ground poolGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 21-23PHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian BasketballMetros sending the most people to Columbus, GeorgiaStates with the most highly ranked collegesPHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators GymnasticsPHOTOS: NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Lewcul said: WDE! Maybe next year. Or the next. View more greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more >> More recent comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.