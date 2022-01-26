Angela Rebecca Finney

Angela Rebecca Finney, 61, died Monday, January 24, 2022 in Tallahassee, FL.

A memorial service honoring her memory will be at 2:30 PM at the family gravesite on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Biff Coker will officiate. Masks are requested.

Angela was born in Albany, GA and graduated from Deerfield in 1979. She graduated from the University of Florida with a BS degree and received a Master's degree from the University of South Florida in 2018. She worked as an environmental cleanup consultant in the State of Florida. Angela was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was environmentally conscious and loved her dogs.

Angela is survived by her mother: Charlie N. Finney, Albany; her siblings: Fred Finney (Debbie), Oakfield, GA, Anne F. Dekle (Clyde), St. Simons Island, GA, Evelyn F. Coursey (Tony), Tucker, GA, LeeAnn McElderry (John), Augusta, GA, Randall Tolbert (Gail), Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful Golden Retriever, Dakota "Kota."

Those desiring may send memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.

