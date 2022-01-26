...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Angela Rebecca Finney, 61, died Monday, January 24, 2022 in Tallahassee, FL.
A memorial service honoring her memory will be at 2:30 PM at the family gravesite on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Biff Coker will officiate. Masks are requested.
Angela was born in Albany, GA and graduated from Deerfield in 1979. She graduated from the University of Florida with a BS degree and received a Master's degree from the University of South Florida in 2018. She worked as an environmental cleanup consultant in the State of Florida. Angela was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was environmentally conscious and loved her dogs.
Angela is survived by her mother: Charlie N. Finney, Albany; her siblings: Fred Finney (Debbie), Oakfield, GA, Anne F. Dekle (Clyde), St. Simons Island, GA, Evelyn F. Coursey (Tony), Tucker, GA, LeeAnn McElderry (John), Augusta, GA, Randall Tolbert (Gail), Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful Golden Retriever, Dakota "Kota."
Those desiring may send memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
