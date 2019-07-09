Angeles Hernandez-Montalvo

Angeles Maria Hernandez-Montalvo
Our treasured mother, Angeles Maria Hernandez-Montalvo, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a 20 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. During those 20 years she was never alone, under the watchful care of her loving daughters, Breina and Brenda.
Angie was born October 8, 1933 in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. She was the youngest of two siblings of the late, Delores and Jose Hernandez. She is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Audra Marie Montalvo.
At a very early age she moved to New York City where she remained until marriage.
She married Audeliz De Jesus Montalvo on June 4, 1955 at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Bronx, New York.
She is survived by her three children, Breina Montalvo-Nagrant (Gregory) of Wilmington, Audeliz "Audie" De Jesus Montalvo, Jr. (Monica) of Show Low, Arizona, and Brenda Liza Montalvo-Stranberg (Michael) also of Wilmington and Albany, Georgia; four grandchildren, Shiloh Marie Carter, Colton James Hughes, Jasmine Aerial Hughes and Russell Sterling Stranberg. Additionally, she is survived by her sister of 50 years, Blanca Mutz of Venice, Florida, who was at her side until she took her very last breath.
Mom's passions were many, but closest to her heart was her love of music. Angie sang like a lark with a beautiful soprano voice and could dance anyone under the table. She was and is the most perfect mom. She was devoted, woman of faith, leader of kindness, grace, compassion and love, a beacon of light and a true "lady's lady".
The family will receive friends from 5-8PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at Kenan Chapel of Landfall. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St Mark Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Andrews Mortuary will receive flowers or donations in Angie's memory may be made online to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org
or online or by mail to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, online at www.lcfh.org
