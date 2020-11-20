Angelia Jett "Angie" VanHouten, 63, died November 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Angie was born on June 26, 1957 and was a lifelong resident of Albany and Leesburg. She graduated from Albany High School and attended Darton College. Angie was employed with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for thirty years before retiring.
Angie was a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church and the Order of The Eastern Star, Crepe Myrtle Chapter # 163. She loved planting, growing flowers, collecting, creating and crafting. Angie loved the outdoors, camping and especially the Beach. Angie was a fierce lover of life who never met a stranger. Angie always had a smile on her face and love to give.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Power. Survivors include her children, Melisa (Michael) Smith of Ft. Eustis, VA and David VanHouten of Hebron, KY, her father and mother, Ray and Lucy Power of Albany, GA, her brother, Charles Power of Lee County, GA, two grandchildren, Archer Smith and Autumn Smith and nieces and nephews, Malinda Lynn of Mitchell County, GA, Courtney Brooks of Albany, GA, Paige Lawrence of Stone Mountain, GA and Wade Power of Guymon, OK.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday before the funeral at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
